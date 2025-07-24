West Bend fire station to be transformed into firefighting museum

WEST BEND, Wis. — A non-profit organization has purchased West Bend's Fire Station #1 for just $1 with plans to transform the aging building into a museum dedicated to firefighting history.

The Midwest Museum of Firefighting will convert the decaying station, which currently lacks air conditioning, into a new public attraction showcasing historical firefighting relics.

"I think it would be a really great addition to the area," Jodie Silva said. "I like what's been happening with the city. They've been trying to do a lot of things to make it more of a destination that looks nice and tries to draw more people in," she said.

Silva lives across the street from the station.

The city's decision to sell the property for such a nominal amount comes down to practicality. Officials determined it would cost more than the property's value to demolish the building, rebuild, and then sell it to another buyer. This arrangement allows the non-profit museum to handle renovation expenses. The goal is to attract more tourism to West Bend.

"I think it's kind of a boring world if everything is just out there for money," Silva said. "You've got to invest a little bit aesthetically and in things that are interesting rather than just trying to make a buck, always."

The museum will feature pieces from Venerable Fire Collection housed in nearby Slinger and plans to relocate these historical firefighting artifacts to West Bend once renovations are complete.

The Midwest Museum of Firefighting won't begin moving into the building until fall 2026, when the West Bend Fire Department relocates to its new facility.

