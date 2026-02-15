West Bend FD dispatched to structure fire on Hwy NN, vehicle crash on Hwy 45

WEST BEND — The West Bend Fire Department was called to a Working Still level around County Highway NN and Hron Road on Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of thick, dark smoke coming from a building.

West Bend dispatched Engines 1 and 3, Tower 1, and MED 31 to the scene with additional aid from Kewaskum Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department and St. Lawrence Fire Department, along with all off-duty West Bend firefighters having been recalled to staff stations for additional calls.

KSTU

According to the West Bend Fire Department, Engine 3 arrived at the scene first and reported heavy smoke from units on the northern side of the building. Battalion 1 took command and declared an offensive strategy as crews deployed handlines.

Due to the building's size, vehicle presence and concrete equipment within the building, extinguishing the fire became challenging for the crews resulting in the incident being upgraded to a Box Alarm which brought in additional resources from the Allenton Fire Department, Hartford Fire Department, and Newburg Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the fire originated in the front office area of the structure and moved into the shop portion. The fire was contained at the front of the building but caused significant heat and smoke damage to the rest of the building. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

While the crews were at the site of the fire, the West Bend Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 45 northbound off of Highway 33 involving three occupants.

MED 18 responded to the scene with off-duty personnel with additional help from the Boltonville Fire Department, Assistant Chief 502 and MED 11.

Two people were extracted from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Due to the severity of injuries, a Flight for Life was requested for one patient to be transported to Froedtert Hospital is Wauwatosa. The second person was also transported to Froedtert Hospital via ambulance and the third occupant did not require transport to the hospital.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip