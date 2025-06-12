West Bend farmers discuss significance of Classic Green tractor show: 'It's the people that make it worth it'

WEST BEND, Wis. — Farmers from around the world are gathering in West Bend for the "Classic Green" John Deere tractor show during Dairy Month.

The 2025 Classic Green reunion at the Washington County Fairgrounds features machine demonstrations, historic tractors, and farming families sharing their agricultural heritage.

Marcus Aarsvold Classic Green tractor show unites farmers worldwide in West Bend to celebrate agricultural heritage

"The put-put! The Johnnie two-cylinder. Everybody loves that two-cylinder sound!" Travis Krueger said. "John Deere is the only tractor company that has that put-put. None of the other companies had that at the time."

Krueger runs the equipment demonstrations at the reunion to share how Wisconsin farmers use these powerful machines and why there's more to these tractors than just their distinctive sound and appearance.

Marcus Aarsvold Travis Krueger is a Classic Green demonstrator and agriculture advocate in Washington County

"All these people that are here have a story to share about Grandpa's tractor, Uncle's tractor, neighbors, and the dealership," he said. "It's the people that make collecting all these tractors worth it."

Marcus Aarsvold Dave Blodgett is a Mayville farmer and John Deere collector

"You just can't find a more authentic way to make a living and raise a family," Dave Blodgett said.

"I guess it's only right! Both of his grandpas were farmers," Charlie Blodgett said. "It's in the family!"

Charlie and Dave are a father-son farming duo, operate their cash crop corn and soybean farm in Mayville after their ancestors started farming in Hartford dating back to the 1600s. They use 15 John Deere tractors, some functioning since the 1970s, which they proudly display at the Classic Green event.

Marcus Aarsvold Charlie Blodgett is a Mayville farmer and John Deere collector

"It's just incredible what we've learned and know how to do," Charlie said. "We're talking about robots milking the cows and autonomous tractors driving themselves in the field while you sit on your cellphone. Just seeing the changes!"

The farmers believe the show will benefit local agriculture and tourism in the region.

Watch: West Bend farmers discuss significance of Classic Green tractor show

Global farming reunion brings John Deere enthusiasts to Washington County

"I think it'll help ag tourism fantastically, educate tons of people, young and old," Dave said. "So, I'm really excited that it's going to help the community."

These three farmers are making a difference and adding to Washington County's agricultural history.

"I've lived here my whole life, my family has been here a long time," Krueger said. "It's definitely the people who make Washington County special."

The Classic Green event runs through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in West Bend. The Washington County Dairy Breakfast will also take place at the grounds, with a tour of a neighboring farm also available to the community.

