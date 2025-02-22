'We need people to step up': Washington County Foster Closet calls on community for support

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Washington County community needs more foster parents to provide homes for children.

According to the county, 71 children are in and out of foster care, with only 40 homes licensed in the county. The largest need is for foster homes that can care for children ages 8 and older and for siblings.

Washington County Foster Closet (WCFC) Executive Director Koa Dautermann runs the organization to ensure foster parents have the clothes they need to make children dealing with trauma feel safe and welcome.

“We need people to step up and care for these kids who don’t have homes,” she said. “We have kids coming in faster than we can place them into care. There are lists that come in, and our homes are full.”

Meredith Scheunemann has six children, including foster, adopted, and biological.

“You don’t have to be a stay-at-home person. You can have a full-time job and do this,” she said. “Your children can learn a lot from this. Sometimes we worry about our children, like what will they be susceptible to? How will they be treated? Or do I have enough love to go around? And, of course, you do.”

She said the free clothing closet makes fostering easier for community members willing to help out.

“When I look back, I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a family,” Scheunemann said. “And that we’re able to teach our children that as well.”

Dautermann said they provide more than clothes, including beds, strollers, car seats, diapers, backpacks, supplies, and presents.

She said the clothes go with the children if they're able to return home safely.

“Those items become a part of who they are,” she said. “'This is my stuff, and my stuff gets to go with me.' The hope is that those connections stay and those parents stay involved.”

WCFC shared their story with TMJ4 News at the Let's Talk: Washington County event in the hopes more people would be willing to foster children who need a place to live.

People with questions can contact WCFC at their website at this link.

