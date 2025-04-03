'We had to think fast and on our feet:' Election workers explain process after Town of Erin ballot shortages

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Town of Erin was 30 ballots short during the spring election due to high voter turnout.

Poll worker Shelli Fiorenza said Tuesday ran smoothly even though there were 30 more voters in line when they ran out of ballots.

"As issues go, this one was easily solved," she said. "It went wonderfully last night. I was very, very impressed with how people came out and were willing to wait when we ran out of ballots."

Washington County Clerk Ashley Reichert said running out of ballots can happen. When Town of Erin started running low on ballots, the municipal clerk drove to the county building to pickup more official ballots.

Watch: Election workers explain duplication process after Town of Erin ballot shortages

Town of Erin runs out of ballots during spring election

"So there is an actual process that our poll workers and municipal clerks follow to ensure that all of the election processes are followed correctly," Reichert said. "We have integrity with the entire process."

The duplication process is when poll workers print off ballots that voters could fill in, then when the town clerk returns with official ballots, two poll workers (one Republican and one Democrat) then copy the votes for those who filled out printed ballots. The votes are not counted twice, only the official ballots are counted while the printed copies are sealed and saved.

