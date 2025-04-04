'We can never forget': Wash. Co. community honors local Civil War veterans with new cemetery memorials

SLINGER, Wis. — Living veterans and family members of Civil War veterans are honoring union soldiers with new memorials at several cemeteries throughout Washington County.

Diane Schacht's great-grandfather was one of the local soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

We need to acknowledge them and honor them at all times," she said. "We can never forget."

Schacht and Richard Lindbeck are members of the Wash. Co. Civil War Memorial Committee and have been working to find, fund and install memorial headstones for veterans at over 60 cemeteries in the county.

"Our men and women who have done so much for our country all these years have led us to freedom and blessings that we take for granted every single day," Schacht said. "We tend to forget things and put it out of our minds. It's part of our history and part of our past."

The most recent memorial was installed at Diefenbach Corner Union Cemetery in Slinger. The new headstone honors Michael Schubert and Johann Diefanbach's. Schubert is Schacht's great-grandfather.

"It's an honor to recognize our Civil War veterans," Lindbeck said. "They're the ones who laid the groundwork for us."

He is a Vietnam War veteran.

"We weren't treated really well," he said. "Our motto for Vietnam Veterans is never again will one generation abandon another. We won't do it. I'll a see a veteran from any war and I'll automatically welcome them home and say thank you for our service."

There will be a monument dedication ceremony at 10:20 a.m. Saturday at Diefenbach Corner Union Cemetery.

The cemetery's address is unmarked, but can be found next to 4534 Arthur Rd, Slinger, WI.

The volunteer organization is looking for more people to make donations and help fund future memorials.

