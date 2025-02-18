Washington County woman helps family facing homelessness escape the cold

WEST BEND, Wis. — A Kewaskum woman helped a family facing homelessness find temporary housing during cold winter weather.

Alivia Borden’s father asked her if she knew of any way to help a couple who said they did not have a place to stay after leaving their home in Campbellsport, located between Kewaskum and Fond du Lac.

She learned that Christopher Perusse and his pregnant girlfriend, Bridget Dawson, did not feel comfortable living with her sibling and their family anymore after an argument. The two were looking for help finding housing.

Perusse said the couple was kicked out of their home.

“It’s been a blessing and definitely a journey,” he said. “[Staying there] is just not a good idea anymore.”

Borden learned about their situation and decided to take action, arranging transportation and a temporary hotel stay for the couple in West Bend.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation was — nobody deserves to be outside in zero-degree weather, no matter what,” she said. “I could not live with myself knowing that I’m a mother and I’m leaving another in that situation. It would be so inhumane.”

She posted a plea for help on Facebook’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Washington County page, asking for donations and resources for the couple. A number of people responded.

“All it takes is one person to see that genuine care, the need to do something and change something,” she said. “It could bring hundreds of people together, and it’s such a powerful thing the way people work together.”

