Washington County Sheriff's Office: Two arrested in connection with fatal overdose, one at large

MILWAUKEE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Overdose Death Initiative (ODI), arrested two men in Milwaukee on Thursday who they say are connected to a July overdose death in the Town of Farmington.

One man, 40-year-old former Washington County resident Ryan Immel, is still at large.

According to a release, a search warrant was served by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) joint tactical team with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in the 9500 block of West Lisbon Avenue. The July overdose death was being investigated jointly by the major crimes and drug task force divisions.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took a Milwaukee man into custody on local gun and drug charges after police recovered 32 grams of fentanyl, around 100 grams of cocaine and two firearms during the search warrant.

The release says investigators then responded to a residence in the 4700 block of North 51st Street, where they had served a search warrant in connection with the same case back in August.

This time, it was to serve arrest warrants for reckless homicide.

The DCI tactical team found one of the suspects, 52-year-old Andrew Outlaw, and took him into custody without incident. Later in the day, Outlaw made his initial appearance in Washington County Circuit Court, where the Honorable Judge Michael Kenitz issued Outlaw a $250,000 cash bond.

Outlaw remains in custody at Washington County Jail.

Washington County investigators also had an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old Ryan Immel who had been living in Milwaukee.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Ryan Immel

According to the release, police could not find Immel who remains at large. Investigators believe he may be in the La Crosse area.

Immel and Outlaw each face up to 60 years in prison on first-degree reckless homicide charges.

This case remains open according to police, and more people could be charged in the future in connection with the death.

If anyone has information on Immel's whereabouts, the sheriff's office asks you to contact local authorities or email Lt. Tim Kemps at tim.kemps@washcowisco.gov.

