Washington County residents divided over proposal to rename Highway K after Charlie Kirk

A stretch of County Trunk Highway K in Washington County could soon carry a new name — but not everyone is on board with the $50,000 price tag or the politics behind the proposal.

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The Washington County Executive Committee is scheduled to take up the item at its meeting Wednesday. If passed, the measure would move to the full county board for a final vote.

The proposed name — "Charlie J. Kirk Way" — would honor the conservative political activist who founded Turning Point USA. Kirk was shot and killed during an event last September.

Watch: Should Washington County rename a stretch of highway after Charlie Kirk?

Washington Co. residents divided over idea to rename highway after Charlie Kirk

The $50,000 cost would cover signage along the stretch of Highway K between County Road R and State Highway 144, as well as signs visible from Interstate 41.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said he believes the name change could bring the county, state and country together.

"Even people he disagreed with, engaging in conversation particularly at the end of his life. I think it was so important and so much of what we need," Schoemann said.

TMJ4 Josh Schoemann

When TMJ4 asked Schoemann about residents who oppose putting Kirk's name on their highway, he said the conversation itself is the point.

"Let's talk about, I mean that's the whole point…right?" Schoemann said.

Schoemann confirmed the signs would be placed not only along the renamed stretch of road but on the interstate as well, describing them as "very very large."

When asked about the $50,000 cost, Schoemann acknowledged the signs come with a significant price tag.

"Yeah just signage. Yeah, they're some pretty big signs," Schoemann said.

Not everyone in the county shares Schoemann's enthusiasm.

Washington County residents Ron and Diane Stuebs reached out to us after learning the item was on the agenda.

TMJ4 Ron and Diane Stuebs

Ron Stuebs said the cost alone gave him pause.

"Changing the name of a highway is not necessarily bad, but when it costs fifty thousand dollars out of the general fund…that bothered me," Stuebs said.

"Changing any highway name at that cost, to me is a little bit outrageous," Stuebs said.

Diane Stuebs said she wants the community to have a broader conversation before any decision is made.

"How can I get out this message to the most people? And then I thought of you guys first," Diane Stuebs said.

She also pushed back on the idea that the renaming reflects the views of all county residents.

"That's like telling someone that we all think alike, and we're not. We're a very diverse group here," Diane Stuebs said.

The proposed stretch of Highway K is home to local businesses, including Gehring's Meat Market.

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Ben Gehring said the name change would take some getting used to.

"I've always known it as Highway K. So it would be a big change getting used to a new name," Gehring said.

TMJ4 Ben Gehring

Gehring also expressed concern about the community impact.

"You hate seeing the divide, the rift, and it's like you don't want controversy and you want everyone to get along," Gehring said.

The executive committee is set to meet Wednesday. If the proposal advances, the full county board would have the final say.

This story was written and reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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