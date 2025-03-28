SLINGER — The Washington County Humane Society seized22 golden retrievers earlier this month from a breeder in the Town of Polk. Investigators said the breeder, Mary Kim Burke, kept the dogs in “deplorable conditions.”

The alleged conditions led the Washington County District Attorney's Office to charge Burke with 22 counts of intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

Washington County Humane Society

"There was feces all over, there was some standing water on the floor, I believe there wasn't any food or water visible. Just not something that an animal or a person would want to live in," Animal Services Manager, Jenni Fischer said.

TMJ4 Jenni Fischer

WCHS wants the community to know the circumstances behind the seizure.

"It's a relief that it's finally out there because we have something backing us up. We didn't just go in and take the dogs. There was reason for all of this," Fischer said.

Fischer explained that the situation began on March 1, when the Washington County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on Burke, the breeder.

"Our thoughts were we were just holding them over the weekend until she was out of the hospital," Fischer said.

Six days later, the 70-year-old woman came to the humane society to officially surrender the dogs.

Watch: Washington County Humane Society re-homes 21 golden retrievers seized from breeder

22 golden retrievers seized from breeder in Washington County

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Fischer if they forced the woman to surrender her dogs.

"Absolutely not," Fischer responded.

The shelter had to euthanize one of the dogs due to a tumor, but the others were cleaned up and posted online for adoption.

This is Lucy.

TMJ4

The adorable two-year-old golden retriever is one of the pups that got adopted.

"We were one of the lucky ones that got her," her new owner, Haley Harden said.

TMJ4

WCHS said all of the dogs found new homes very quickly.

"It's such a great feeling to be able to see the transformation of all of them and get them into loving families," Fischer added.

While many happy families have welcomed new pets, Fischer noted the shelter has also faced harassment and death threats.

"It's very unnerving," she said.

Joe Poczkalski, communication specialist at the humane society, expressed concern over the threats. "Very upsetting, it's distracting. It pulls us away from the work we should be doing," he said.

TMJ4 Joe Poczkalski

Due to the ongoing investigation and the nature of the threats, the shelter could only release limited information.

"It was very frustrating. It really was a dangerous narrative that was being propelled, and it wasn't helpful for what we do," Poczkalski said.

The humane society is glad the dogs are happy and healthy. They look forward continuing their mission.

TMJ4 did try to contact the breeder for comment and the phone number listed is disconnected.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip