Washington County firefighters test new suppressant meant to put out specialty fires

WEST BEND, Wis. — Firefighters demonstrated how to use a new extinguishing product meant to put out fires caused by lithium-ion batteries for Wash. Co. first responders on Thursday.

Lithium Thermal Runaway Fluid (TRF) spray is manufactured in the U.K. and also distributed in Slinger, Wis., through a partnership between LifeSafe Technologies and Fire Suppression Solutions.

The new technology uses less water and can put out fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, which WB Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chuck Beistle said are happening more frequently. He also said these types of fires are harder for firefighters to put out.

Lithium-ion batteries range in size from a cellphone to children’s toys and even charging electric vehicles.

West Bend Fire Department demonstrates new fire extinguisher for lithium-ion batteries

“Their charger might have been broken, a wire might’ve been cut,” Beistle said. “They think they can order any kind of charger and it ends up starting their product on fire.”

TRF is a smaller spray bottle that firefighters used to put out a battery flame, tire fire, and hay fire that represented a forest fire. The fluid can also be purchased and used by people in their homes.

Fire experts said the best way to prevent battery fires is to always use proper chargers, avoid buying cheap off-brand chargers, keep chargers in a visible area, and not leave them plugged in overnight.

