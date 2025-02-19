Washington County family moves into mansion together instead of long-term care facility

WEST BEND, Wis. — A Washington County family collectively moved into one house and called it a compound, rather than sending their older loved ones to nursing homes.

Nine members of the Hack family sold their houses and moved into one mansion together in West Bend to be together.

"It's like a bad sitcom," Kathy Hack said. "When we found this, I was like, I guess we're doing the compound!"

It was Kathy's idea, along with her sister, mother, uncle, their significant others, and children.

Marcus Aarsvold Rather than a long term care facility, Mary Ann Hack and daughter Kathy Hack moved in together along with seven other family members to a West Bend mansion.

"Our culture just tends to put the older people away, you know?" Kathy said. "Most other cultures don't do that… If you don't have to make that decision and you can do it, it's worth looking into to be with your family."

Kathy's mother, Mary Ann Hack, is 83 years old and independent but loves the chaos of living in close proximity to her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all under the same roof.

"Oh, absolutely!" Mary Ann said. "We talked about it and we all said we're going to die in our own home. We use the last bit of money we have, and when it's time to go, that's what they want to do."

If it gets too busy, Mary Ann can take the elevator away from the main living room to get to her bedroom for peace and quiet.

"I'm up on the sixth floor, so if things aren't so great, I go up on the elevator," she said. "Everyone needs their own space sometimes."

The family said there is enough space at their compound. The mansion includes five bedrooms, an indoor pool, two saunas, a log cabin-styled diner, multiple bars, two kitchens, and a movie theater.

Kathy shared her story with TMJ4's Washington County reporter Marcus Aarsvold at the station's Let’s Talk event in January.

She hopes people consider their lifestyle, despite its expense, so that their elderly loved ones can stay involved in life if they're able.

