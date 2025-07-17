Washington County Fair prepares for 75,000 visitors with new attractions

WEST BEND, Wis. — Crews are hard at work preparing for the Washington County Fair, with officials expecting at least 75,000 people to attend this year's event.

Fair officials are bringing several new attractions and changes to this year's lineup, including a more diverse music lineup and aiming to attract even more visitors.

"A lot of people I don't think realize how much planning, setup and organization that it does take to make this happen," Keith Martin said. "It’s one of the bigger county fairs in the state. So, coming to experience that compared to other county fairs that are a little bit smaller and a little more packed, we have have the space and vendor diversity out here.”

Martin is the Facilities Manager at Washington County Fair Park.

New attractions include Paul Bunyan's Lumberjack Show and 23 new retail and food vendors joining the fairgrounds.

"So, we'll have some new food out here and of course the good old staples, the corndogs, gyros and the things people love," Chief Executive Officer Stacy Holland said. "But, we've got a few new ones too."

Organizers are moving the tractor pull from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday night. Sunday will now feature more musical talent, including the fair's first-ever Latino lineup.

Community pride remains at the heart of the event.

"There are a lot of people that put a lot of energy and effort into this event," she said. "They love doing it and they love hosting it. So, it is certainly a sense of pride in the county."

The fair starts Tuesday at 3 p.m. and runs until Sunday evening. Tickets are still available online. Foreigner is headlining Friday night with Nashville Next country artists opening up for them. Russell Dickerson is headlining Saturday night with Gabby Barrett opening for him.

Officials recommend planning accordingly to park, there is free parking at the grounds, but those spots fill up fast during peak hours on Friday and Saturday. A free shuttle is also available for people to take if they park at West Bend High School's parking lot.

