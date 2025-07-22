Washington County Fair opens with exhibits, carnival rides and fireworks

WEST BEND — The Washington County Fair starts Tuesday with a full schedule of activities including exhibits, carnival rides and an opening night fireworks show.
READ ALSO: Washington County Fair prepares for 75,000 visitors with new attractions
The fair will run July 22 through July 27 at the Washington County Fair Park, 3000 County Highway PV, West Bend.
As the county’s largest public event, the Washington County Fair draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. The 2025 event will feature nightly concerts, livestock shows, tractor and truck pulls, and more.
This year’s National headliner acts include Chris Lane with Dylan Schneider and Greylan James for Thursday night’s Nashville Next concert at the Silver Lining Amphitheater.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s legendary Foreinger takes the stage on Friday night, performing with Nashville rockers’ Hippies & Cowboys.
On Saturday, American Idol finalist Gabbey Barret opens the night, followed by Russell Dickerson.
For a full schedule of events, ticket information or a fair map, visit the Washington County Fair website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.