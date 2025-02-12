HARTFORD, Wis. — The Hartford community predicts high voter turnout for the school district primary race between six candidates for two board seats.

Even though presidential elections usually garner more attention, the Washington County Clerk's Office said even small spring elections are seeing increased turnout.

The Hartford Union School District Board primary election is on Tuesday, February 18.

"I see a lot of people in the community who are really passionate about making Hartford and Washington County a better place," Lauren Dohman said. "They grew up here, they have roots here, businesses here, and their kids go to school here."

Dohman said education is bringing more people to the polls.

"Since COVID happened, I feel like a lot of parents are more interested in their children's education," she said. "And what's going on at school."

Voters weigh in on expected turnout ahead of Hartford School Board race

The Washington County Clerk predicted turnout could be as high as 30% in April.

Voters like Scott Lopas said high turnout is a result of community interest in policy decision-making at a local level.

"There's still that small-town feel here in Hartford," he said. "People have a very strong interest in what's going on with city government, the school board, and they want to see things happen the way they feel is the right way to do it."

Sandy and Glen Schrot said small Washington County communities will always stay active and attentive.

"I believe that people are ready for change at every level," Sandy said. "State and federal."

"Every vote counts," Glen said. "For those who don't vote, they don't have a voice, and if we vote, we have a voice. Our votes are for positive changes in the community."

Four of the six candidates will continue after the February primary. Voters will select two of the four in April.

You can find more information about the six candidates running on HUHSD's website.

