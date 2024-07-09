UPDATE: Young Germantown woman battling rare diagnosis finds surgeon to operate and community plans fundraiser

GERMANTOWN — "He's obsessed with me, he won't leave my side,” Germantown resident, Megan Pederson said.

Megan introduced TMJ4’s Megan Lee to her adorable new service dog Mack. The two sat in her living room together for the first time since they last talked in March. This time it wasn't about meeting her favorite country singer Zach Bryan.

"I'm holding on to hope and just hoping it will all work out,” Megan said.

TMJ4 News 20-year-old Megan Pederson will be heading to Connecticut this Sunday for a major surgery. Her rare disease has gotten worse since we last talked to her in March. She’s praying for a miracle.

She’s hoping that the surgery she is in desperate need of to treat her Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome or MALS will be successful.

“My body is just becoming weaker and weaker by the day,” Pederson said.

The now 20-year-old has suffered over the past four years and she has searched for a doctor to operate on her.

"Without proper treatment for the MALS which is the surgery, it's not going to get better. We’ve explored every option. Every route,” Megan explained.

Megan's mom, Courtney Pederson, reached back out to a doctor in Connecticut who previously evaluated Megan last fall.

"She said can you please reevaluate her one more time. And he said that he was willing to do it but with the risk that I could be the first to die on his operating table unfortunately, but we don't have much of an option,” Megan explained.

Megan and her family are heading to Connecticut this Sunday with hopes of having surgery on Wednesday.

"We need a miracle; we need intervention at this point. Very badly,” Courtney said.

Severe heart complications found on Monday could delay their plans.

“It's defeating to hear that the one thing that could save my life might be canceled is hard, but I think all will work out in the end.,” Megan said.

Family friends are lifting Megan’s spirits by organizing a golf outing fundraiser on Friday. It’s called, Miracles for Megan.

"It's overwhelming, it's definitely been in a good way. It's been very bittersweet just seeing the support from the community around us,” Megan said.

Courtney said there is still time to sign up to golf. The silent auction starts on Tuesday.

