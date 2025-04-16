Trenton to allow farm expansions despite concerns from residents

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — The Town of Trenton voted to allow farm expansions in their rural Washington County community.

More than 35 people attended Monday's plan commission meeting where the town heard from the public and then voted to adjust previous zoning restrictions and allow farmers to increase their animal populations.

The rezoning makes it possible for farmers to apply and become a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO).

“The future of the township is riding on this," resident John Janseen said. "So, let’s get it right."

He and other community members spoke out against CAFOs at the meeting. They urged the plan commission not to approve the rezoning.

“It makes me feel sick. I feel powerless," Joy Schroeder said. “I want our town leaders not to pass new zoning that allows more than 999 animal units.”

Those who spoke during public comment said they are worried about public health impacts of bigger farms, more manure spread, worse smells and potentially contaminated drinking water.

“My family and I live right across the street from a farm field that is flooded with liquid manure," Bryan Bunzel said. "The methane smell is overwhelming."

“I don’t think the town has been doing any forms of studying," Lauren Kearns said. "Or research to really see how our town is specifically impacted by this.”

Chairman Mike Lipscomb said the commission and board have delayed the decision for two years and have indeed done their research.

“It’s not as if we’re not poking are heads down this hole," Lipscomb said. "We have for two years. We’ve researched, understand and we have looked into well testing and a lot of things you think we haven’t looked into.”

A final approval is expected to come from the town board on the June 16 meeting after another public hearing.

TMJ4 News reached out to one farmer who plans to expand and he declined to comment.

