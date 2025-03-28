Toddler's cancer remission gives Washington County farmers reason to celebrate

WEST BEND, Wis. — Wade Muth became a cancer survivor before he even turned two-year's-old and the Washington County farm community plans to help his family out.
Wisconsin farmers are a tough breed, and they're also a tight-knit community in West Bend. So, when they found out the youngest of the Muth Family Dairy Farm was diagnosed with a rare form of Lukemia, they planned a benefit to help the family.
"Some days were awful," Wade's mother Gina Muth said. "Some days were very trying times and other days you just prayed."
Gina and Wade's father Peter Muth said their son's blood cancer diagnosis is the hardest thing they've lived through.
"I would tell Peter, 'I can't do this anymore,' but you do it, because you have to," Gina said. "You don't know you have the strength to get through it until it happens to you."
Wade took his first steps and started to speak while enduring chemotherapy in the hospital in Milwaukee.
The Muths said their family, friends and fellow farmers helped get them through the difficult days and nights.
"Everybody who's done something has touched us one way or another.," Peter said. "We can't begin to thank everybody for everything they've done."
Pete Hesperich works with local farmers, and emailed TMJ4's Marcus Aarsvold to share Wade's story and get word out there about the fundraiser.
"I thought, 'what do I have to lose?' So I contacted you to let you know what's going on, and here we are," he said. "You hear all the bad stuff going on, but this is the stuff that really matters. We're coming together for a family that really needs it."
The benefit for Wade is at Fillmore Turner Hall at 523 County Hwy H Fredonia, WI 53090. The event will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and will include food, a tractor ride and live music.
