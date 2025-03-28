Toddler's cancer remission gives Washington County farmers reason to celebrate

WEST BEND, Wis. — Wade Muth became a cancer survivor before he even turned two-year's-old and the Washington County farm community plans to help his family out.

Wisconsin farmers are a tough breed, and they're also a tight-knit community in West Bend. So, when they found out the youngest of the Muth Family Dairy Farm was diagnosed with a rare form of Lukemia, they planned a benefit to help the family.

Marcus Aarsvold Wade Muth's cancer is in remission and the Washington County farm community is hosting a celebration in his honor on Saturday

"Some days were awful," Wade's mother Gina Muth said. "Some days were very trying times and other days you just prayed."

Gina and Wade's father Peter Muth said their son's blood cancer diagnosis is the hardest thing they've lived through.

"I would tell Peter, 'I can't do this anymore,' but you do it, because you have to," Gina said. "You don't know you have the strength to get through it until it happens to you."

Wade Muth's cancer is in remission and the Washington County farm community is hosting a celebration in his honor on Saturday Wade Muth's cancer is in remission and the Washington County farm community is hosting a celebration in his honor on Saturday

Wade took his first steps and started to speak while enduring chemotherapy in the hospital in Milwaukee.

The Muths said their family, friends and fellow farmers helped get them through the difficult days and nights.

Gina Muth Wade Muth's cancer is in remission and the Washington County farm community is hosting a celebration in his honor on Saturday

"Everybody who's done something has touched us one way or another.," Peter said. "We can't begin to thank everybody for everything they've done."

Marcus Aarsvold Pete Hesperich works with Wash. Co. farmers and helped organize the fundraiser for Wade Muth

Pete Hesperich works with local farmers, and emailed TMJ4's Marcus Aarsvold to share Wade's story and get word out there about the fundraiser.

"I thought, 'what do I have to lose?' So I contacted you to let you know what's going on, and here we are," he said. "You hear all the bad stuff going on, but this is the stuff that really matters. We're coming together for a family that really needs it."

Marcus Aarsvold Wade Muth's cancer is in remission and the Washington County farm community is hosting a celebration in his honor on Saturday

The benefit for Wade is at Fillmore Turner Hall at 523 County Hwy H Fredonia, WI 53090. The event will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and will include food, a tractor ride and live music.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip