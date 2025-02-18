Tickets on sale for U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. — Tickets are on sale now for the U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally at Erin Hills.

The U.S. Women's Open is taking place at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin this year, and tickets are on sale now.

The golf championship is the oldest of the LPGA Tour's five major championships. It was first established in 1946.

This year's Open takes place May 28-June 1 at Erin Hills.

Tickets are available for a variety of different packages and can be purchased here.

