'This ordinance is not being enforced equally': One Slinger community member speaks out about political signs

SLINGER, Wis. — Political yard signs and flags continue to cause conversation with one Slinger community member calling for change.

Though not as many as reported in February, a few Slinger residents continue to display signs and flags supporting President Donald Trump on their properties.

Dwight Mueller has a flag on display with the words "2024 Trump Make America Great Again" adorned around a bald eagle.

Marcus Aarsvold Dwight Mueller wants the Village of Slinger to change sign ordinance to allow political flags to fly at homeowner's discretion

He was the only person to speak a the village board's meeting Monday night. He would like to see them change their ordinance so as to allow people to fly any flag at anytime all year.

“This ordinance is not being enforced equally and only when a complaint is received," Mueller said. “The village should’ve told people that were arguing over flags in 2022 to get along, grow up and ignore each other.”

TMJ4 News covered this story in Slinger when one resident filed a complaint with the village, stating 17 properties had not taken down political paraphernalia when they were supposed to after the presidential election. On Monday, most of those homes removed their signs.

Marcus Aarsvold Political sign and ordinance still an issue in Slinger

Mueller initially took down his flag, but then put it back up. He received a letter from the village that said they would not enforce the ordinance.

Still, Mueller would like to see the ordinance changed and called the controversy an attack on free speech.

Marcus Aarsvold Political sign and flag ordinance still an issue in Slinger

“You decided you had to try to fix a problem that does not concern the village’s main duties to clean, street repair, snow removal and utilities," he said.

The village board did not make a final decision nor discuss the ordinance publicly.

Marcus Aarsvold Political sign and flag ordinance still an issue in Slinger

Board President Scott Stortz said they would set up another future public meeting after going through the proper legal channels if they decided to make changes to the ordinance.

Watch: One Slinger community member speaks out about political signs

Slinger considers change to political sign policy

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip