This is what it looks like inside the Women's U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN — This is what it looks like at the 80th Women's U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

There are tons of activities for fans to do while at the tournament. A fan activity zone allows spectators to play two different virtual golf games. Fans can also put their putting skills to the test on the practice green.

Food trucks are dispersed around the golf course as well as beverage tents. The signature drink at the tournament is the 'Fescue Rescue' which is Jameson, ginger beer, lemonade, and a lemon wedge. Fescue is the type of rough on the golf course.

The merchandise tent is full of unique hats, shirts, and more to commemorate the major tournament.

Watch the video below to see what it's like...

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip