'This is a big deal': Residents share concerns over potential condo development plan near historic church

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — There is a proposal to save a centuries-old church in the Town of Erin. However, not everyone is on board.

Developers want to build condos on the property of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

"I moved to Erin. I want to be in Erin because of the rural beauty that it is. Let's not wreck that,” a resident said during public comment.

Currently, multifamily properties are not allowed in the Town of Erin. However, a local developer is hoping to change that.

"And suddenly, we're a community of condo farms instead of the rural atmosphere that we have maintained," resident Patty Schwendtner said.

Schwendtner sat down with TMJ4’s Megan Lee before raising her concerns at Monday night’s meeting.

"This is a big deal; it changes our town. Adding condominiums to a town that bans multifamily units is a big thing,” Schwendtner said.

The potential developers, Don and Mary Jane Gallo, have offered to buy and restore the historic church and rectory, which closed in 1999. The church is currently owned by St. Kilian Congregation in Hartford.

"We need to raise money, and so far, the community has not come up with a solution in the past 20 years,” Don Gallo said.

The major restoration project would be funded by building 18 two-bedroom units on the property.

"I envision that the demand for these units is going to be older people who are downsizing from their houses,” Gallo said.

Gallo said the Archdiocese of Milwaukee would allow the space to be used as a community space and a place for weddings. However, Mass cannot be held in the chapel area.

This presentation was just the first step in what could be a historic project for the town.

