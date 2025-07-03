Third-generation crystal shop in Jackson seeks community help after fire damages family business

JACKSON, Wis. — A third-generation family business in Jackson is picking up the pieces after a fire filled their store with smoke and soot.

"We're alright. We're okay," David Delmer said. "We're making the best of the situation."

Delmer owns Secret Garden Gifts with his mother and 88-year-old grandmother, Donna Blohowiak.

The crystal, gemstone and self-described "metaphysical healing" shop is currently covered in smoke and soot after what appears to be an electrical shortage on the stove. Investigators have yet to confirm the official cause.

"It's just such a huge job," Delmer said. "I don't think I can do it all by myself."

Inside the store, industrial fans work continuously to clear the air. Delmer said his mother and grandmother returned home from a doctor's appointment to find their apartment and storefront filled with smoke.

The meticulous care for both products and customers is what keeps people coming to the small store in Jackson.

"I really enjoy that interaction with him," Cecilia Guajardo said. "In other stores it's the clerk, but here it's the owners who take care of you." She's been a regular customer for seven years.

Guajardo typically buys jewelry, special stones and other gems she said help her heal or feel at peace. She hopes the community will step up and help the owners.

"I was shocked and saddened because they are good people," she said. "I'm concerned about them and I hope that they can build it back up soon because they serve the community and a purpose."

Despite the setback, Delmer's grandma Blohowiak remains grateful.

"I'm just very very grateful that nobody was hurt, that the house didn't burn down and the pets are okay," Blohowiak said. "Oh my goodness, the outpouring of love and support has been amazing. God bless all of you that have shown your love and support."

The displacement has been particularly challenging for Blohowiak, but Delmer helped find temporary housing for his grandmother and mother.

The grandma-grandson duo are waiting for fire and insurance inspectors to complete their work before beginning the extensive cleanup and restoration process.

People can contact family through Secret Garden Gifts Facebook page or donate through their GoFundMe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

