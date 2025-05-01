SLINGER, Wis. — Bruer Park is already a hub for softball, baseball, soccer, and park activities, but the Slinger community wants to add a dog park to the facility.

Friends of the Slinger Dog Park Vice President Jennie Stonehouse emailed TMJ4’s Washington County reporter to get the word out about the project, sharing that it’s solely funded by donations.

Marcus Aarsvold 'They’re man’s best friend and they need a place to run': Slinger community hopes to build dog park

"It'll be a beautiful park, but we need your help," she said. "It's a lot of work to get all of the fundraising."

She formed the volunteer board after the village approved their use of six acres to build a fenced-in dog park with two areas — one for big dogs and another for little dogs.

Marcus Aarsvold Jennie Stonehouse is the Friends of the Slinger Dog Park Vice President

"Because we love our dogs!" Stonehouse said. "As a community, it's really nice to bring your dog to the dog park and meet other people."

Watch: Slinger community hopes to build dog park

'They’re man’s best friend': Slinger community hopes to build dog park

The group has raised $30,000 so far, but they need to raise a total of $150,000 to pay for the park without using taxpayer dollars.

Marcus Aarsvold Bob Stuettgen is the Friends of the Slinger Dog Park President

"They're man's best friend and they need a place to run," Friends of the Slinger Dog Park President Bob Stuettgen said. "This has been something that people have been asking for for the past 10 years at least, and I thought it'll make a lot of people happy in the village."

The organization will host an antique appraisal on June 7th to raise more money. People can donate or attend upcoming fundraisers found through the Friends of the Slinger Dog Park Facebook page.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip