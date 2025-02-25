'There's just no place for it': Hartford community horrified to find racist propaganda distributed around town

HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford community members were appalled to find hateful propaganda put out by a white supremacist group on their sidewalks and driveways.
A viewer emailed TMJ4 News, sharing that someone had placed plastic bags with pellets on his lawn. The bags contained racist language, including the phrase, "Who's working in the interest of white Americans?"
The papers appear to be associated with a "white power" group that we will not name to avoid promoting their hateful message.
"There's just no place for it," Barry Wintringer said. "That's not what Hartford is."
He's lived in Hartford for 33 years and said he's never seen this kind of hate in the town.
Retired U.S. Marine Louis Hultman said he was disgusted by the message this propaganda left for people to find in his neighborhood.
"You need to speak out! Don’t sit back and let things happen," Hultman said. "Take the opportunity to let people know what you feel, and they are not going to be tolerated if they intend to create hate or cause problems."
The Hartford Police Department collected 40 of the bags and said they are investigating but do not currently have any suspects. They asked people to check their Ring camera footage from late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
