Therapeutic horseback riding program in Slinger offers summer sessions for children with special needs

SLINGER, Wis. — Horseback riding has therapeutic qualities and is available for children this summer at Cedar Springs Therapeutic Ranch in Slinger.

For Dylan Osborne, who has been participating in horse therapy for several years, the last two years of riding have made a significant difference in his life.

"When I first met Dylan, he didn't talk much hardly at all. Just being with horses and going through therapy with horses, he's talking all of the time now and he's doing this!" Osborne said.

Osborne, who lives with Down syndrome and autism, has gained independence through his sessions with his horse Thor, where he prepares to ride, steps into the stirrups, and navigates the ring.

TMJ4

Cedar Springs Ranch offers therapy for riders with special needs to work on their fine motor skills, as well as field trips for students who want to experience farm life.

"Was any of it scary at first? Yeah! When we were over there, the alpacas just came running towards me," said Charlie Ross-Corbett, a third grader at Manuel Lutheran School.

The ranch also provides non-riding sessions for foster and adopted children who benefit from horse time for stability and consistency exercises.

"It touches my heart. It is my heart!" said Jules Bandalin, who runs these sessions.

TMJ4

"It's all about calming down in your emotions, being very honest and transparent with your horse. Because that's how you're going to build that connection with your horse," Bandalin said.

After his session, Osborne thanks his pal Thor. "He's an amazing horse," he said.

Summer session enrollment options are now open, and the program is seeking more mentors to help children who want to participate.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip