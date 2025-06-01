Teen hospitality worker helps make U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills a success

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — As the 80th U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills comes to an end, it also marks the final day of a busy week for local employees who put in hard work to make the global event happen, including a Town of Erin teen.

Jake Matic works for the housekeeping department at Erin Hills Golf Course, preparing rooms at the lodge where general managers, owners and PGA officials stayed during the championship.

"It's very cool," Jake said. "It's a once and a lifetime opportunity, it really is."

It's the 16-year-old's second summer at Erin Hills but first time working a major golf championship.

"I love the people that I work with," he said. "Erin Hills is the best work environment I've ever seen. We're one big family."

While it might seem intimidating, he said his department has been ready, planning for the big event for years.

"We all just have to work together, have communication," he said. "After all that it runs very smoothly."

Jake's mother Brenda Matic couldn't be more proud of her son.

"It's exciting seeing them have a passion for not only sports but being motivated to work, wanting to work and be a part of this great community," Brenda said. "What a great opportunity to meet people that you maybe wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to see."

Plus, she said watching the athletes is also a life lesson in-and-of-itself.

"Look at the strategy, how they talk to their caddies, how they're thinking and you can apply that in life," she said. "You can apply that in everything that you do! You can apply that with your job, school, your marriage, relationships."

Jake agreed with his mother's assessment.

"I can tell their lives are dedicated to the sport," he said. "They must spend so much time on it and they're obviously so committed to the sport."

He hopes at least a little bit of the pro athletes' game rubs off on him too since he golfs for Hartford Union High School.

"I've tried to take some pointers," he said. "But I have a long way to go."

He said he put in 63 hours of work over the week and loved every minute of it.

