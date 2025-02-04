Substance abuse recovery center could be coming to Richfield

RICHFIELD, Wis. — An addiction recovery center is planning to move its women's facility from Milwaukee to Richfield with mixed reaction from the community.

The old St. Hubert Church and St. Gabriel School have sat empty for years on Hubertus Road until the Village of Richfield made the public aware of plans for Great Lakes Adult and Teen Challenge to purchase the property.

Neighbors shared mixed reactions to the news on Monday. Some said they're open to the idea and others hope it does not happen.

"There are a lot of security concerns," Michael Saur said. "It's not a department of corrections facility that's being proposed, but there are concerns with things being this close to a lot of residential."

Saur said he plans to attend public input meetings to learn more about the facility to learn more about the proposed facility.

Ross Christenson lives across the street from the old church and said he is not worried about the center coming to town.

"That doesn't bother me one bit," he said. "I actually think that's good. The more of those to help people out, the better."

Ray Canales and Bob Strong also live on Hubertus Road and they are opposed to the planned center. The two said they do not think the location is a good idea because it would be right next to a restaurant and bar.

Great Lakes programs and services director Jennifer Harper said the location would not be a problem because their volunteer and faith-based program prepares people to manage sobriety in the real world, where alcohol is often readily available.

Harper sent the following statement to TMJ4 News:

"From our property, Sloppy Joe’s is not visible from the gym, dorms, chapel, classrooms or parking lot.

The Dawson Home for Women prepares women for the reality of a world in which alcohol and establishments that serve it are plentiful. Women are confronted with access to alcohol even on a trip to the grocery store.

One reason we don’t have an issue with nearby establishments that serve alcohol is that we have a balanced, intense and healthy daily program supervised by well trained staff.

Because of a very successful highly structured program, our students focus on the future, not the past."

Great Lakes will hold a public information meeting on Tuesday, February 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (4166 Hubertus Road).

The Village of Richfield Board and Joint Plan Commission will hold a public input meeting on Thursday, February 6, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

