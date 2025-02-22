SPLASH INTO SUMMER: City of West Bend announces new aquapark at Regner Beach

The City of West Bend has announced the opening of Westbury Bank Aquapark at Regner Beach.

The new 17,000-square-foot inflatable playground will open Friday, June 6.

The aquapark will offer 50 inflatable features, including slides, a 27-foot swing, obstacles, and platforms up to 19 feet high.

Admission to the aquapark is $8 for two hours of play. The park will be open to people ages six and up, and all guests will be required to wear park-provided life jackets. Visitors under the age of 18 will need a parent or garden signature.

Storyblocks

Ticket presale will be available online later this spring through the West Bend Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

The aquapark will be open during regular summer hours at Regner Beach, weather permitting. For more information on the new aquapark, beach hours, or other guidelines contact the West Bend Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department at 262-335-5080.

Related content:

- Skateboard enthusiast excited as West Bend considers updating, moving facility to Regner Park

The City of West Bend says that this Aquapark is the result of donations made by Westbury Bank, West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation, and West Bend Sunrise Rotary.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip