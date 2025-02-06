Moving truck strikes, injures Badger Middle School student in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — A small moving truck struck and injured a Badger Middle School student this afternoon in West Bend.

The incident occurred at a crosswalk at 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Main and Locust, according to West Bend police.

TMJ4

Police said the child suffered minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to be okay.

The on-call officer said the 39-year-old male driver was cited for a traffic violation and claimed not to have seen the child.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

