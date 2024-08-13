Watch Now
'She had such a big heart': Family remembers 19-year-old killed in Germantown crash

GERMANTOWN, Wisc. — Germantown Police identified Samantha Recore as the 19-year-old who died last Friday when the car she was riding in took off from an officer and crashed.

Samantha Recore
Samantha Recore.

The driver and another passenger were seriously hurt.

The site of that car crash now has flowers and messages of love for Recore.

Memorial

Her mother and stepfather, Melissa and Matthew Weber, tell TMJ4 News that the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

"I can't get over how many people have reached out or stopped by. Somebody brought over meals and offered to do things," Melissa shared.

Watch: Family remembers 19-year-old killed in Germantown crash

'It didn't have to be this way': Family remembers daughter killed in deadly crash

Recore graduated from Germantown High School last year. Her family described her as a loving, fun, young woman who enjoyed painting.

IMG_1300.jpg

"I'm lonely because I know she's never coming home," Melissa said through tears.

"I probably slept a total of eight hours since. I stare into the hallway just waiting for her to come home, but she doesn't," Matthew said.

Matthew shared that when Samantha was 7-years-old she encouraged him to ask her mother out on a date. He credited his stepdaughter for bringing him and his wife together.

Melissa became emotional as she recalled the career Recore was looking forward to pursuing.

"If it was just someone came in their lane I could deal with that. I can deal with that but I don't accept that. I don't accept this," Melissa explained.

IMG_1305.jpg
Matthew Weber, Samantha's stepdad, and Melissa Weber, Samantha's mother.

Germantown police say the 19-year-old male driver was flown to Froedtert Hospital.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to Children's Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

