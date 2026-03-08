Rossman Elementary School held ribbon-cutting ceremony for new book vending machine

The Hartford Rotary Club and Rossman Elementary School, school leaders, and community partners joined together on Thursday, March 5th for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly installed book vending machine at the elementary school.

The Literacy Book Vending Machine acts as an innovative way to encourage students to read and write. Throughout the school year, students can receive teacher-selected tokens that they can use towards a new book from the vending machine.

Hartford Rotary Club

"I wanted to take this moment to thank everyone and celebrate the launch of our Book Vending Machine," Rossman Elementary Principal Doan Bui said in a statement, expressing appreciation for the partnerships that made the vending machine possible for the school. "This project is not only inspiring the love of reading, but also celebrates the opportunity for students to take a book, and a story, home with them."

The Hartford Rotary Club, the Rossman Elementary PTO, and a CESA 6 MicroGrant supported and partnered together to help bring the vending machine to the school.

