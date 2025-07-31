Richfield residents comment on planned overnight closure of northbound Highway 45

RICHFIELD, Wis. — Part of Highway 45 in Richfield will be closed as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation conducts maintenance work.

The northbound lanes, just east of Cabelas, will be shut down starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and will reopen Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Drivers headed north from Milwaukee will be detoured to Highway 41, over the bridge, and then back onto Highway 45. The southbound lanes will remain open.

"I'm glad they're doing that!" Kathryn Schowalter said. "Get it done and that will be good!"

The state is filling cracks and repaving patches that need maintenance on the highway.

Neighbors living near the highway said the temporary closure doesn't concern them.

"I'm hoping that it means that it'll be quieter here for, what, 24 hours?" Schowalter said.

Marcus Aarsvold Highway 45 northbound lanes closing tonight for repairs

She has lived in the area for over 70 years and witnessed the highway's transformation.

"Because the difference between when my dad put this pond in, there was only one road there. Highway 41 was farther over and it wasn't busy as it is now. So this was a nice quiet spot and it isn't anymore," Schowalter said.

She noted that while the busy highway has gotten louder over the years, the state keeps it in good condition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

