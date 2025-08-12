Police to conduct welfare checks in Germantown after flooding, power outages

VILLAGE OF GERMANTOWN — Germantown police and fire rescue teams will perform welfare checks in the Riversbend Circle subdivision following recent flooding and power outages.

The affected area includes County Line Road from I-41 to Appleton Avenue/175 and the Riversbend Circle subdivision, according to a release.

Residents are not required to evacuate their homes at this time, but police say they will canvas the neighborhood to inform residents about the current power outage and check on their well-being.

Watch: Germantown golf course underwater as flooding impacts Washington County

Germantown golf course under water

If residents decide they want or need to evacuate, they are asked to secure their homes and call the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 355-4411 for further assistance.

Those who call will be directed to a temporary shelter in the area.

Officials also remind residents who choose to use generators during the power outage to ensure they are stationed outside homes for safety reasons.

