Police identify teen suspect in Slinger High School bomb threat

SLINGER, Wisc. — The Slinger Police Department will refer charges of disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats against a teen they say made bomb threats involving Slinger High School.

Police identified the teen as a 14-year-old from Milwaukee who they say posted the threat on Snapchat, where it was shared among Slinger High School students.

Slinger High School and elementary schools were dismissed on Monday early due to a threat.

Police say it’s unclear why the teen made the threats and that the teen does not have any ties to Slinger High School.

The Slinger Police Department will refer the charges to the Washington County Juvenile Intake Office.

