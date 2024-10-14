Slinger High School and elementary schools dismissing early due to bomb threat

Slinger High School and elementary schools are dismissing early due to a bomb threat on social media.

School officials say the threat isn't credible, but they're acting out of an abundance of caution. All elementary students are being taken to the middle school where they can be picked up by parents in the lower parking lot.

High school students with vehicles are being asked to leave the campus immediately.

Any students riding the bus will be transported home by Rite-Way.

Other schools in the district are proceeding with the school day as normal.

