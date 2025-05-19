'People help each other': Mayville community finds hope amid cleanup after 5 tornadoes hit Dodge County

MAYVILLE, Wis. — People in Mayville and Juneau are still cleaning up after five tornadoes tore through Dodge County last week, but residents said the community effort has put recovery ahead of schedule.

Four days after the storm blew through Mayville, Glen Helmbrecht said it's easier to walk his golden retrievers around town.

Marcus Aarsvold Glen Helmbrecht lives in Mayville and is pleased with the cleanup process after tornadoes tear through his town

"The dogs didn't care if there was a tornado," he said. "They've got to get out and do their duty, and it's my job to take care of the dogs."

WATCH: Mayville community finds hope amid cleanup efforts after 5 tornadoes hit Dodge County

Number of tornadoes rises to 5 for Dodge County

An 80-year-old maple tree fell on his house, smashed his roof and knocked down his light, but he said other parts of town were hit worse.

Graceland Cemetery behind Helmbrecht's house is still dealing with major cleanup, but conditions are improving.

Claire Karr 'People help each other': Mayville community finds hope amid cleanup efforts after 5 tornadoes hit Dodge County

"It's a lot better today than it was on Friday," Helmbrecht said. "Because there was stuff all over the sidewalks. You couldn't get through," Helmbrecht said.

Kelly Schmid lives down the street and is dealing with minor damage after a tree branch punctured her pool.

"We will have to find a new place to hang out this summer, but we'll get a new one," she said. "It'll be fine!"

Marcus Aarsvold Kelly Schmid lives in Mayville and is cleaning up after tornadoes tear through Dodge County

She and others ask onlookers to try and avoid Mayville if possible.

"Everybody wants to see the carnage afterwards. But it doesn't look that bad anymore," she said. "We've got to let the city crews do what they want, avoid the area, and come visit later."

Claire Kerr 'People help each other': Mayville community finds hope amid cleanup efforts after 5 tornadoes hit Dodge County

In the meantime, both residents said the community will continue to care for one another.

"People help each other," Helmbrecht said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip