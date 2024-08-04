One dead in vehicle rollover crash in West Bend Friday night

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office pronounced a driver trapped inside a car dead on County Road Z in West Bend Friday night.

According to a press release, the 26-year-old driver was headed south on County Road Z and slowly moved into the oncoming lane. The car did not stop heading to the opposite side of the road and eventually crashed in the ditch, rolling multiple times and hit a power pole.

There was a three-hour delay in traffic due to the crash and cleanup.

The WCSO Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip