'Not the right fit': Richfield votes against women's recovery center relocation in contentious meeting

RICHFIELD, Wis. — A controversial meeting in Richfield wrapped up Thursday with the village planning commission voting against a substance abuse recoverycenter moving its women’s facility from Milwaukee to the small town.

Hundreds of Richfield residents lined up to attend the meeting Thursday night—most opposing the recovery center’s plan to replace an empty church, school and house on Hubertus Road.

Angie Kjorlien has lived in Richfield for 24 years and resides near the potential recovery center. She and other community members shared their concerns after multiple meetings lead to a final decision on Thursday.

"Just through the trees right here,” Kjorlien said. “Two minutes away from my house."

She is worried about living near the women’s center and says decreasing property values are her top concern.

"I hope there is no future discussion of this,” Kjorlien emphasized. “I hope that it's just done."

She believes something else should occupy the empty church.

"I hope something does go in there that everybody would like. I think it would make a great senior center—something the community could get together and use.”

A majority of the community agrees with Kjorlien, including Brenda Meyer, who wore a shirt and made signs urging the board to deny the recovery center the property.

"It's not that we don't think people need the help,” said Meyer. “It's just that this is not the location for it."

She believes their small community is not the proper place for a substance abuse recovery center.

“We moved out here for peace, quiet, and the country living that we have. This organization is just not the right fit for that."

In a 4-3 vote, the board rejected the recovery center’s proposal.

