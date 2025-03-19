Newlyweds praise Washington County's efforts to make marriage license process more personable

WEST BEND, Wis. — In an effort to make local government more exciting and engaging, Washington County created an "I Do" wall for people to sign when obtaining their marriage license.

Clerk Ashley Reichert said their part of the legal proceedings in a marriage can be mundane, so she created the chalkboard "I Do" wall three years ago.

"As I was brainstorming, I thought, why not have people sign it?" she said. "We can take a picture, offer that to them, have something fun, make government less boring, and join in their excitement for their marriage."

Newlyweds Scott Peterson and Shane Hansen gladly participated because they appreciate and recognize how important their vows are to each other and the greater community.

"It’s cool to see all of the different names that are on the wall because you feel like you are a part of this community," Peterson said. "It’s pure joy being able to be with someone for the rest of your life! Someone who you can always count on."

"I think it’s really setting in stone," Hansen said. "You’re writing it on the wall, and being able to add it up there with everyone else is really meaningful too.”

The county continues to see more engagement with the hall in person and online. With couples' permission, the clerk posts photos of them in front of the "I Do" wall after they've signed it.

“It’s just great to be a part of that excitement for them," Reichert said. "To see their love and excitement for the whole process.”

She said wedding season is just around the corner and that Wash. Co. is processing 5 to 10 marriage licenses per day.

