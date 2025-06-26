WEST BEND, Wis. — People in the Town of Trenton have mixed feelings about a new kayak boat launch at Goeden Park on the Milwaukee River. While the improved river access is welcomed by many, some nearby homeowners are concerned about increased noise and the removal of trees.

"It hurts because they got rid of all of the trees, shrubs and the bushes that were there," Joe Gonnering said. "The noise factor is terrible now."

Gonnering wishes Washington County had left more of the natural vegetation in place during the park renovation.

"If they put in trees along Highway 33, something that's tall enough, it might buffer it," he said. "But it sure doesn't anymore."

Marcus Aarsvold Joe Gonnering lives in the Town of Trenton on the Milwaukee River

Communication about the project was another concern for Gonnering, who claimed nearby property owners weren't consulted.

Despite these concerns, Gonnering acknowledged the improvements to river access.

"They've done a nice job as far as utilizing the river for kayaks and canoes," he said. "Before that, everybody had a hard time getting in and out."

Watch: New kayak launch at Goeden Park brings mixed reactions from Trenton residents

Mixed reactions for new kayak boat launch in Goeden Park

Before the renovation, the county reported that accessing the river was hazardous, with people risking falls when climbing in and out of the river. The project has created a smooth dirt ramp pathway for safer boat entry.

Larissa Kaliszewski, who lives near Goeden Park, sees the changes as ultimately positive.

Marcus Aarsvold Larissa Kaliszewski lives in the Town of Trenton on the Milwaukee River

"While I do love the old growth trees, I understand the access was getting very tight in that small park," she said. "So, it's a bittersweet but positive change."

She hopes the improved access will allow more people to enjoy the river.

"It will really give many families the opportunity to use that park to get into the river and explore," she said.

Marcus Aarsvold New kayak launch at Goeden Park brings mixed reactions from Trenton residents

Washington County land resources manager Brett Scherer emphasized that conservation was a priority during the project. Special soil-filled bags were used around the new pathway to prevent erosion.

"This will help protect this site from erosion for years to come," he said. "And create a safe space for kayakers and park goers altogether."

While Goeden Park is currently free to use, visitors should note that a fee will be implemented starting in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip