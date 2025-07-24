New footage shows aftermath of Hartford train derailment that injured three

HARTFORD, Wis. — Three weeks after a freight train derailment in Hartford, the tracks are now open but cleanup work continues at the site where three engineers suffered minor injuries.

New body camera footage obtained from Hartford police shows the immediate aftermath of the derailment that occurred at the end of June.

Drone footage captured the pile-up of train cars at the Industrial Park stop, while police body cameras reveal overturned train cars and damaged cargo when first responders arrived at the scene.

Marcus Aarsvold 50-car train derails in Hartford, causing pileup on northwest side

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad crews are still working at the scene of the derailment at Industrial Park. A tank and three cars remain positioned beside the tracks, with cranes operating on their exteriors.

Community members said they haven't seen a derailment like this happen before, but things have remained quiet since the tracks reopened.

TMJ4 reached out to the railroad company for information about what caused the crash but received no response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip