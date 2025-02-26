Neighbors want to see new life at empty UWM campus in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — Nearly six months after the UW-Milwaukee Washington County campus shut down, the county formed a task force to figure out what to do next.
People who live near the empty hilltop campus said it is sad to see the building sit there unused.
Watch: What should be done with the vacant UW-Milwaukee Washington County site?
“It’s kind of sad and dreary," Miranda Schraven said. “Just having this big empty building next to where you live is kind of weird.”
Since the school closed in June, neighbors now only hear the parking lot getting used for things it should not.
“Now it’s just a lot of late night cars doing donuts in the parking lot," Sukiana Gilmeister said. "It’s kind of creepy sometimes because all of the lights are off.”
She said she would like to see the campus become a recreation center, senior center, apartment complex or anything community-oriented.
“Just something to liven up the neighborhood again," Gilmeister said.
County Executive Josh Schoemann created the task force and plans to include other community leaders and local business owners.
