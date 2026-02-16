Milwaukee-area ski clubs continue to build a strong community for racers of all ages

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council and its member clubs continue to thrive despite changing trends, organizing international trips and maintaining competitive racing leagues that have been running for decades.

Watch: Sheboygan teen shares advice for young skiers, Olympic inspiration

What started as workplace recreation has evolved into a network of ski clubs that offer everything from weekend bus trips to international adventures. The Sitzmark Ski Club of Milwaukee, originally formed by Allis-Chalmers employees in 1963 and incorporated in 1965, exemplifies this evolution.

"Ski clubs grew throughout the ’70s, ’80s into the ’90s up to 700 members until trends changed along with popularity of social media and the internet," said Mark Harris, current president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council and longtime Sitzmark member.

Watch: How Wisconsin ski clubs have evolved and helped shape winter sports and culture

Harris has been involved with Sitzmark since 1990, serving in various leadership roles, including president and trips director. He previously led the National Ski Council Federation from 2005 to 2007.

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council formed in 1963 with more than 15 local clubs and ski-related organizations. At its peak, the council organized ski race, golf and softball leagues. Today, it maintains a strong race league with competitions running from December through February.

The council's international trip offerings have expanded significantly. Recent destinations include Andorra with an extension to Barcelona in 2023, Val di Fassa and Cortina, Italy, with a Venice extension in 2024, and skiing in Nagano, Japan, in 2025 with tours of Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima.

Looking ahead, 2026 features a ski and adventure trip to New Zealand with stops in Fiji and Honolulu. Kitzbuhel, Austria, is planned for 2027 with a stay in Salzburg, along with the council's first South American ski trip to Chile.

Beyond skiing, clubs have diversified their activities. Sitzmark now organizes international bike trips, including a bike and barge trip in France last year and a similar Italian adventure ending in Venice planned for next year.

"Ski clubs organize social meetups, monthly meetings as well as a variety of summer activities including camping trips, golf, biking, tennis and any activity someone would put together for the group," Harris said.

Current MMSC member clubs include Vagabonds, Racine-based Snomads, and Heiliger Hügel Ski Club near Holy Hill. The Vagabonds recently traveled to Snowmass, Colorado, and organized a trip to Big Sky, Montana, in January. They also run high-end cruises and non-ski travel, including a cruise around Japan with a stay in Seoul, South Korea, last year.

Sitzmark and Snomads will head to Telluride, Colorado, at the end of February.

The racing season continues to draw participants across age groups. The 2026 race season will conclude at Sunburst Ski Hill this Sunday with final slalom and giant slalom races. The council also participates with the Chicago Metropolitan Ski Council, which races at Sunburst on Saturday.

