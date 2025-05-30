Local businesses near Erin Hills enjoy boost from LPGA tournament

TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. — Local businesses near Erin Hills golf course are seeing an increase in customers as the LPGA tournament brings visitors from around the world to the small town of Erin.

Less than a mile away from Erin Hills, Barbecue Company Restaurant and Catering has been welcoming golf fans and players alike.

"We've already met some cool golfers from Japan, Korea, and California," owner Andy Jepsen said. "We hope to have a great time and have already had a great time meeting the folks from out of town."

Marcus Aarsvold Andy Jepsen owns Barbecue Company Restaurant and Catering in the Town of Erin

Jepsen opened the restaurant 14 years ago, specializing in slow-smoked meats and unique seasonings that attract new customers looking for authentic small-town atmosphere.

Since Erin Hills hosted the Men's US Open in 2017, Jepsen has expanded his business significantly.

"We used to only have half of this room as our original kitchen," he said. "We expanded and gave us about twice the amount of space."

The restaurant owner emphasized the welcoming nature of the community.

Marcus Aarsvold Brittany Kappas is a bartender at Ox and Cat's Bar and Grill located 10 minutes away from Erin Hills in Monches

Ten minutes away from Erin Hills in Monches, Ox and Cat's Bar and Grill is also anticipating more customers as the tournament continues.

"Especially last Friday — we had a lot of camera crews stop by," bartender Brittany Kappas said. "So far, we're still waiting for more people to come join us!"

For these local businesses, the key ingredient during the busy tournament week is simple.

"Having fun!" Jepsen said. "There is nothing like barbecue being that warm and fuzzy comfort food that makes people happy."

