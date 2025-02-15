Kewaskum native and SNL stylist is excited for 50th anniversary celebration

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Chard Harlow is excited for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary to air on Sunday and credits his Wisconsin roots for helping him become a stylist on one of TV's longest-running shows.

Chad started watching SNL when he was 11 years old and recorded it on VHS tape at his home in Kewaskum. He went on to act in musicals at Kewaskum High School, Theater on the Hill in West Bend, double-majored in musical theater and dance at UW-Stevens Point, and then moved to New York City in 1998.

He acted on Broadway until 2010, when he decided to make a career change to cosmetology, eventually finding a hair and wig stylist job at SNL.

"I had accomplished everything I wanted to as an actor, and I wanted a different way of life," Chad said. "Hair was something that felt creative, and I felt more in control of my life and schedule."

He said he learns something new every day working as James Austin Johnson's specific stylist. Johnson requires wigs for roles like President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and other political leaders SNL makes fun of.

"You are always scrambling last minute just to make sure everything looks perfect," he said. "Hopefully, it does."

Chad's parents, Judy and Joe Harlow, said their son's hard work and dedication to his craft got him to the big stage.

"It's not an easy climb, and not very many people make it," Judy said. "But if you don't try, you won't make it."

"Pride," Joe said. "Great pride in what he's accomplished, no question."

Their support means a lot to Chad.

"Am I going to get teary?" he said. "They've been so amazing my whole life. The amount of support they've given. They were very much a sports family, but having a son interested in the arts came out of left field. They dove right in."

Judy emailed her son's story to TMJ4's Washington County reporter Marcus Aarvold. If you've got a story to share with him, email Marcus.Aarvold@tmj4.com.

SNL 50th Anniversary Celebration airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

