'Keep it more country': Germantown community concerned about farmland development proposal

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Germantown community members expressed concern Monday over a proposed housing development on farmland in the southwestern part of town.

HomePath Financial is proposing to build a 283-unit housing development on 80 acres of fields on Lannon and County Line Rd.

Watch: Germantown community concerned about farmland development proposal:

Germantown neighbors discuss proposed development project

“I think a monstrosity like that and the density of all those people just doesn’t match the area," Tammy Schneider said. I hope they listen. We aren’t against development. We’re just against that kind of density.”

Marcus Aarsvold Tammy Schneider lives near the proposed residential development in Germantown

Schneider is worried about the number of single family houses, town homes and rentals bringing too many people to the area.

“All of us are not against them developing it," she said. "Just keep it more country, open yards and don’t cram all of these places into tiny lots.”

Marcus Aarsvold Roger Buck lives near the proposed residential development in Germantown

Roger Buck agrees with Schneider.

"I would like it far less dense," he said. “The road exiting it is going to be right here, there’s my living room window, every car that comes down it is going to shine right into my window. So, I’m not in favor of that road being there.”

Marcus Aarsvold Germantown community concerned about farmland development proposal

SteppingStone Homes Division President Eva Fryar said her company is in the early stages of the project.

She also said 283 units is allowed under the Village of Germantown's residential development rules.

Germantown community concerned about farmland development proposal

“We looked at that, took that into account and the density they have, we’re actually pretty well below that density," Fryar said. "We’re definitely here today to take everybody’s thoughts and concerns into consideration as we move forward.”

Next, SteppingStone needs to formally put in a land purchase request with the village.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip