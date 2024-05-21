'It's violating': neighbors react to multi-car theft in Washington Co. neighborhood

RICHFIELD — A weekend crime spree in Richfield left dozens of cars broken into and several stolen.

Law enforcement in Washington County told TMJ4's Mariam Mackar they interviewed more than 100 residents. Of those, they found thieves had broken into more than 12 vehicles with three stolen altogether.

It happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

"My dad woke up around 4 a.m. to open his store and we realized right away that our car was missing and stolen," said resident Amy Bhawa.

Bhawa says that discovery was a complete shock for her family who's lived in the area for decades.

After calling the police they spent Sunday morning picking up their belongings that the car thieves left behind.

"They actually dumped out all of the stuff that was in the car all around our neighborhood," Bhawa recalled.

TMJ4 News Amy Bhawa got her family car stolen Sunday morning in her Richfield subdivision. Over a dozen other cars were broken into in the span of three hours.

Lieutenant Tim Kemps with Washington County says investigators believe the assailants went from home to home searching for unlocked vehicles.

Sandy Bartel is a 35-year resident of a neighboring Richfield subdivision and tells Mackar she had her car broken into only a few years back.

TMJ4 News Sandy Bartel lives down the street from where cars were stolen Sunday. She says a few years back her car was broken into on her driveway— she’s since installed cameras.

"Unfortunately I was one of those people that left my car open and left my keys and my wallet inside," recalled Bartel. "Thankfully they did not take the car but they have taken money from me in the past."

She's since installed a ring camera and locks her car every night.

"I've learned my lesson now and am much more diligent about it."

For Bhawa, whose family car still hasn't been found, the situation is unnerving.

"I'm having a lot of difficulty sleeping at night. It's incredibly violating."

Meanwhile, officials are still looking into this weekends thefts as they remind residents to lock their doors in order to keep themselves and their belongings safe.

