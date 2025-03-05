Watch Now
'It's the end of an era': Customers sad to see Kewaskum Foods close after 83 years of meat processing

Marcus Aarsvold
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum Foods will close after 83 years of processing and selling meat to the community.

The business made the announcement on Facebook Saturday, citing high costs of running a business among other reasons.

"Kewaskum Foods has been here forever," Jeff Schroer said. "I think it's going to be sorely missed. I'm sad to see it go."

Schroer, a customer for 30 years, said the community will miss having a local deer processing store that produces high-quality sausage, bacon bits, and other meats.

Norman Preder has been buying meat from Kewaskum Foods since 1975
"It's the end of an era, and I don't like endings," Norman Preder said. "It's a hard thing to see it happen, and it hurts because you think everything should go on forever."

Preder, a retired farmer, would use Kewaskum Foods' services when getting his animals butchered. He started working with them in 1975.

"My son-in-law called me and asked, 'Can you get to Kewaskum? They're closing up, and we want to get up to $1,000 worth of products to have on hand to freeze.'"

The store's owner did not immediately respond to an interview request to find out when the store will officially close. Until then, they are selling as many of their products as they can with discounts.

Kewaskum Foods announces they will close their meat market
