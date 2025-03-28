Washington County early voters turn out in record numbers for spring election

WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County community members are turning out to vote early in surging numbers.

According to the county clerk, nearly 19,000 people have voted early in the county which is nearly double the number of people who voted absentee in the spring of 2023—the last time Wisconsin had a state supreme court race.

Carole Scheffner and her husband voted early on Thursday in West Bend.

“If you don’t vote you can’t complain," Carole Scheffner said. "My husband is in a wheel chair, I thought we’ll come early and maybe some good Samaritan will help me roll him up the hill.”

The City of West Bend Clerk's Office helped Scheffner by bringing her husband's ballot out to the car.

Other West Bend residents came out to vote early because they believe their county could play a key role in deciding who controls the government, makes laws and impacts society.

“I think we’ve seen a change over from blue to red, red to blue and it’s been much closer," Marie Oshea said. "So, I think people are understanding that if they actually go out and vote their voice is heard and they can make an impact.”

“It’s more important now than ever," Karen Berg said. “I think the change in our government is pretty stark. I think we have to have our voices heard.”

Janet Jackson typically votes on election day, but said she wanted to get it done early this year during spring break.

“It could go either direction," she said. “I always vote for school board. If it would’ve just been supreme court or alderman I might not have, I think I’m 50/50, but this one just seems so much more important.”

The city clerk said an average of 400 people per day were voting early in-person. She said the longest wait time for people to get through the line was 10 minutes.

Friday is the last day to vote early in person. Election day is Tuesday, April 1.

